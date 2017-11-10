SCHOTT’s Fotheringham Named ACerS Fellow

Ulrich Fotheringham, Ph.D., senior principal scientist in SCHOTT’s Material Development department, has been named one of 15 new fellows of the American Ceramic Society (ACerS). He is the first German SCHOTT researcher to be elevated to ACerS fellow.

“We are very proud that Ulrich Fotheringham has now been elevated to fellow of this renowned association,” said Roland Langfeld, Ph.D., SCHOTT research fellow. “The fellowship stresses his outstanding contribution to glass science and technology.”

Fotheringham holds bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in physics. He joined SCHOTT in 1987 as a doctoral student and developed a theory for single-mode communication fibers. Highlights of his subsequent work include the theory of “active thermal conductivity” and contributions to “glass transition” and “radiative heat transfer” topics, as well as novel hot forming and annealing processes based on the former research. His current research interests include non-equilibrium thermodynamics, structure-property relationships and material modeling in inorganic glass. Fotheringham’s published work includes 20 granted patents and over 40 journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers. In addition, he serves as deputy chair of the Technical Committee I of the Deutsche Glastechnische Gesellschaft.

