The 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards honored 35 winners in 19 states for outstanding and resilient design that incorporates clay brick. Judged by independent design professionals, the Brick Industry Association’s (BIA) premier design competition generated 91 entries this year, with Best in Class, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in eight categories.

This year’s judges were winners in last year’s competition: John Ciardullo, AIA, John Ciardullo, P.C.; James Lancaster, AIA, Overland Partners; Lee Ledbetter, AIA, Lee Ledbetter & Associates; Donovan Nelson, AIA, HGA Architects and Engineers; and David Newcomb, AIA, Charles Hilton Architects.