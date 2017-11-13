CoorsTek’s Mishic Recognized as Outstanding YSU Business Alumna

Patty Mishic, CoorsTek chief commercial officer, was recently recognized at the Youngstown State University (YSU) Williamson College of Business’ Annual Alumni Banquet for Outstanding Business Alumna of 2017. Kendra Fowler, marketing professor, presented the award to Mishic, who was also congratulated by Jim Tressel, YSU president, and Betty Jo LaCotta, dean of the college. Governor John R. Kasich officially recognized the outstanding alumni achievements with a proclamation on behalf of the State of Ohio to each of the award recipients.

Mishic was recognized for her leadership and business achievements in her professional career with CoorsTek, Dow Chemical Co. and A. Schulman, as well as her leadership roles with non-profit organizations such as the Girl Scouts of America Regional Council Board, Zonta International, Saginaw Future, Inc., and the University of Akron. She was one of four alumni receiving this distinction, joining an esteemed group of business colleagues before her.

Mishic graduated from YSU with a bachelor’s of science degree; she also holds an MBA from the University of Akron and has completed the Babson College and IMD Executive Management and Entrepreneurial programs.

The college founded the Alumni Awards in 1997 to establish an annual tradition of honoring alumni who personify the college’s tradition of excellence. The award recognizes notable and accomplished alumni who have excelled in their career and community contributions and who embody the values and spirit of the university.

For more information, visit www.coorstek.com. YSU can be found online at www.ysu.edu.