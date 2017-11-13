Acme Brick Debuts New Tuscaloosa Showroom

Acme Brick Co. recently hosted builder customers and city officials at an open house for its new showroom in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The event began with comments from company officials and Kip Tyner, city councilman, followed by lunch and a tour of the new brick showroom and related facilities.

“Our new showroom gives us plenty of room to display the variety of products Acme offers in addition to brick and stone,” said Dwayne Martin, Operations manager. “In fact, nearly half of our showroom is devoted to these products, such as thinBRIK, fireplace inserts and surrounds, glass block, and ornamental iron entry doors. This is a prime location because it is near the heart of the city and provides easy access to all our customers.”

“Acme Brick Company is excited to expand our presence in the Tuscaloosa market with our beautiful new showroom and yard facility,” said Dennis Knautz, president and CEO. “We look forward to serving this growing area’s needs for years to come.”

In addition to the 2,000-sq-ft showroom, the new Acme facility includes a display patio with a large fireplace, grills and other items for outdoor living. Open to the public, the showroom is located at 1201 Kicker Rd., just off University Dr. and minutes from the University of Alabama campus.

