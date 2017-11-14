RAK Ceramics’ Revenues Increase over 9% in 2017 Third Quarter

RAK Ceramics recently announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Core revenues increased 14.1% compared to the 2016 third quarter, to AED 643.6 million (approximately $174.6 million), reportedly driven by strong growth in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, India and Bangladesh. Total revenue grew to AED 705.2 million (~ $191.6 million), an increase of 9.2% compared to the prior year’s third quarter. Core revenue contribution represented an all-time high of 92% of total revenues as a result of the continued implementation on the company’s Value Creation Plan. Non-core revenue declined by 24% compared to the 2016 third quarter, which is in line with the company’s strategy to divest non-core operations.

Reported net profit grew to AED 84.7 million (~ $23 million) in the 2017 third quarter, a 365% increase compared to the prior year’s quarter, with a net profit margin of 12%. For the first nine months in 2017, reported net profit reached AED 262.3 million (~ $71.3 million), an increase of 76% compared to the same period last year.

Despite a challenging macro and political landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, revenues in the UAE grew by 17.7% in the 2017 third quarter, led by strong demand and robust project sales across the company’s largest market. Saudi Arabia continued its recovery trend with a strong performance in third quarter of 2017. Tile and sanitaryware revenues increased by 50% compared to the 2016 third quarter, reaching AED 65 million (~ $17.7 million).

Bangladesh delivered strong revenue growth and maintained high margins following last year’s capacity expansions. Tile and sanitaryware revenues increased by 35.2% in the 2017 third quarter, to AED 80 million (~ $21.7 million). India continues to recover, with a steady performance in the 2017 third quarter. Revenues grew by 17.8% to AED 86.2 million (~ $23.4 million). Supporting this growth, the company completed its acquisition of a 51% stake in a joint venture of a ceramic tile manufacturing facility in Morbi, Gujarat, and is now evaluating capacity expansions. The company is also evaluating an additional stake acquisition in a vitrified tile manufacturing facility.

“RAK Ceramics has made steady progress in 2017, and we continue to deliver on our Value Creation Plan initiatives by investing in core business growth, maintaining cost efficiencies, growing our market share in the UAE, restructuring our Indian operations, and implementing our strategy to drive further profitability in Saudi Arabia,” said Abdallah Massaad, group CEO. “As a result of our strategy to exit non-core and non performing businesses operations, we have lightened the balance sheet, increased margins and enhanced returns for our shareholders.”

For more information, visit www.rakceramics.com.