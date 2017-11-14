Kyocera Expands Optical Bonding Capabilities in Michigan

Kyocera International, Inc. recently announced that it has expanded its U.S. production capabilities to provide full-service integration of LCD displays, touch-panels and protective glass using its new state-of-the-art optical bonding technology. Optical bonding reportedly reduces reflection by 70% while improving color saturation, clarity and the screens’ ruggedness.

LCD applications increasingly require a touch-panel interface and/or protective glass to guard against surface scratches and impact. Integrating these components has traditionally involved a process known as “perimeter bonding,” which creates an air gap between the surface of the LCD and the touch-panel or protective glass. This method is widely adopted because air introduces less optical distortion than liquid adhesive. However, the air gap limits optical performance.

Air within an optical component interface creates internal reflectance (glare) that causes images to “wash out” and impedes visibility. Over time, the display can also become foggy and dirty as moisture and foreign particles get trapped inside. Finally, air gaps introduce optical distortion known as parallax, which creates variation in the apparent position of an object viewed along two lines of sight. For these reasons, alternative LCD bonding technologies are in great demand.

Conventional adhesives that could eliminate the air gap within an LCD module generally introduce other optical challenges. However, Kyocera has developed a UV-cured adhesive that can eliminate the air gap while offering optical transparency comparable to that of air. Kyocera’s optical bonding technology reduces internal reflection by up to 70% by eliminating the air gap, enhancing front-of-screen performance in contrast, clarity, and color saturation while resolving issues relating to condensation, foreign particles, and parallax. In addition, by laminating the display and cover layer into a single integrated module, Kyocera’s optical bonding reportedly enhances ruggedness and shock resistance for applications in automotive, aviation, medical, mobile, ATM, kiosk and defense-related equipment.



“Kyocera is pleased to offer optical bonding technology at our Class 1000 cleanroom facility in Plymouth, Mich.,” said Cynthia Ferrell, senior division vice president of Kyocera’s Display Division. “This new capability allows us to provide a one-stop total solution backed by our full manufacturer’s warranty.”



For more information, visit www.kyocera.com.