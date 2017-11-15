High Demand for Sensors to Boost Transparent Ceramics Market

The global transparent ceramics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 22% from 2017-2021, according to a market study recently released by Technavio. The study categorizes the global transparent ceramics market into three major application segments: optics and optoelectronics, aerospace and defense, and sensors and instrumentation.

In the optics and optoelectronics segment, transparent ceramics products are used for various applications such as CCDs, CMOS, couplers, image and display sensors, and transmitters. The superior optical and mechanical properties of transparent ceramics promote their use in these applications. They are also used in fabricating solid-state lasers in which they are used as optical windows for gas lasers and components such as amplifiers, lenses, and optical insulators. Transparent ceramics are also used for automotive optical applications such as LED lighting and head-up display.

“The global market for optoelectronics is gaining popularity due to an increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry,” said Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for glass and ceramics. “The favorable properties of transparent ceramics have attracted electronic manufacturers to replace their optical materials with transparent ceramics, especially for high-temperature electronic systems.”

In the aerospace and defense segment, transparent ceramics are used for advanced optical domes, conformal optical windows, and transparent armor. Sapphire is the most commonly used transparent ceramic material in this segment. Materials such as magnesium aluminate spinel, polycrystalline alumina and yttrium oxide are used for manufacturing optical windows in the aerospace industry. Transparent ceramics are widely used because of their superior properties such as high strength, wide operating temperature and abrasion resistance.

“The defense aerospace sector will witness an increase in investments, as governments are increasingly burdened by security threats,” said Upadhyay. “This is pushing them to increase their defense budgets to combat terrorism and address sovereign security issues. Increasing production and growing demand for new aircraft in the aerospace sector is expected to trigger the growth of the global transparent ceramics market.”

In sensor and instrumentation applications, transparent ceramics are used in IR sensors, humidity sensors, thermal sensors, and in various optical and laser instrumentation systems. Recently, transparent ceramics have started to be used for electromagnetic waves transparency. They are used in sensor and laser applications for transmitting light without obstruction in defense laser systems.

Similarly, transparent piezoceramic materials are used in active vibration control systems, as well as various nuclear systems such as detectors, spectrometers, and accelerators. They are an ideal material for gauge components, precision sample components and calibration weights.

