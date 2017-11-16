Multiple Markets Stoking Demand for Vacuum Coating Equipment

The worldwide market for vacuum coating equipment will surpass $47 billion by 2024, according to a recent research report from Global Market Insights, Inc. The industry has reportedly seen substantial growth in past few years, with varied applications in sectors such as electronics, power generation and automotive.

Vacuum coating is commonly used in the electronics industry for integrated circuits, photovoltaic devices and microelectronics. The global consumer electronics market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% to 2024. Industrial automation and the manufacture of high-end vehicles have increased the adoption of integrated circuits in these fields.

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings are applied on automotive engine parts such as valve train components, drive train components, piston pins, piston rings and gears. In 2013, over 21 million units of commercial vehicles were manufactured and manufacturing crossed 22.8 million units in 2016. Global sales of passenger vehicles registered a CAGR of 7.2% from March 2015 to March 2016. PVD coatings are specifically replacing chrome plating in the automotive industry, as chromium is carcinogenic and is being banned in many regions. Complex machinery requirements and the need for skilled operators are two factors that will hinder growth.

PVD coatings accounted for around 39% of the vacuum coating equipment market in 2015. This method has an edge over traditional coating methods (e.g., electroplating and painting), as it provides improved shelf life, bright colors, and scratch resistance. In addition, PVD coatings reduce friction and wear between parts in engine components, resulting in better engine efficiency and performance.

Magnetron sputtering finds wide and diversified applications in gas sensors, corrosion-resistant films, magnetic films, metallizing for microelectronic circuits, and chip carriers. Metallizing is a technology replacing electroplating in electronics industry. Magnetron sputtering applications will grow at a 9% CAGR to 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region contributes significantly to the market, with a nearly 50% share in revenue generation. Rapid industrialization has increased the energy requirements of this region and significantly boosted the power generation industry. In addition, leading players in the smartphone market are foraying into the manufacture of premium smartphones, which require a luxurious external body display. Germany’s positive automotive market outlook makes Europe a significant region in the global vacuum coating equipment market.

