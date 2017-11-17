Revenue Increases 151% for U.S. Silica in 2017 Third Quarter

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. recently announced its results for the third quarter of 2017. Revenue totaled $345 million, compared with $137.7 million for the same period last year, an increase of 151% on a year-over-year basis and an increase of 19% sequentially over the second quarter of 2017. Overall tons sold totaled 4.075 million, up 63% compared to 2.493 million tons sold in the third quarter of 2016 and an increase of 12% sequentially over the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $96.7 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $75.1 million in the second quarter of 2017.

“Robust market demand in our Oil and Gas business, coupled with record profitability from our Industrial and Specialty Products segment, drove an exceptionally strong performance in the third quarter that led to a record adjusted EBITDA for the total company,” said Bryan Shinn, president and CEO. “In Oil and Gas, volumes were up 15% sequentially to a record 3.1 million tons, with capacity utilization running at nearly 100%. Pricing was up over 5% sequentially, and our contribution margin per ton in Oil and Gas was $30.54. Our Sandbox unit had a very strong performance as well, exiting the quarter fully utilized with 52 crews online. Additionally, we signed five new long-term supply agreements during the quarter for both Northern White and local and regional sand, many of which included capacity reservation fees. Our ISP segment had record contribution margin during the quarter of $24 million, driven by a combination of strategic price increases and a better mix of higher margin products sold during the quarter.”

The Oil and Gas segment generated $286.4 million in revenue, compared with $86.8 million for the same period of 2016, up 230% on a year-over-year basis and an increase of 22% sequentially from the second quarter of 2017. Tons sold totaled 3.147 million, an increase of 95% over the 1.617 million tons sold in the third quarter of 2016, and an increase of 15% sequentially over the 2.745 million tons sold in the second quarter of 2017.

