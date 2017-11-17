Machine Learning: Driving Value from Big Data

It is estimated that artificial intelligence (AI) technology, including machine learning (ML), will have a favorable impact on the global economy. A recent report by PwC stated that due to AI capabilities, the global gross domestic product (GDP) will be 14% higher in 2030.1 ML, also commonly known as machine intelligence or expert systems, will enable industries and businesses to advance their current capabilities.

Business leaders emphasize the optimum utilization of available resources, with a focus on improving business processes and increasing productivity. In the current state of industrial processes, however, many processes are already optimized. It is difficult to gain any extra improvements without significant upfront investments. Machine intelligence, particularly when employed to analyze Big Data, provides a low-cost solution to this problem.2