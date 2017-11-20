Vesuvius Benefits from Strong Steel Market in 2017 Third Quarter

Vesuvius plc recently released a trading update for July 1-September 30, 2017. According to the company, global steel production growth has exceeded expectations; overall, sales growth has continued to outperform the global steel market. Looking ahead, the growth in steel volumes implies positive prospects for trading profit growth during 2018. In the Foundry segment, the market environment remains broadly positive across the majority of the company’s end markets, while the expected seasonality in sales in the second half has been confirmed.

At the same time, Vesuvius continues to experience headwinds related to rising raw material prices and inter-company imports required by Flow Control in Europe. The company reported started to experience significant price increases toward the end of the first half for several raw materials. The severity and repetitive nature of monthly increases since then have been greater than expected and are affecting several more key raw materials. While the Advanced Refractories business has been most affected by these increases, Vesuvius remains confident in its ability over time to recover all cost inflation through higher selling prices.

Vesuvius continues to rely on inter-company imports to meet growth in European Flow Control demand, which, as a region, has represented a significant proportion of the higher sales in the year to date. These inter-company imports have a higher cost base due to freight, overtime and export duties. The process of ramping-up European capacity so that reliance on these imports can be reduced reportedly remains on track, but is unlikely to have a material impact on reducing costs until late in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Vesuvius reportedly continues to make progress in the delivery of its restructuring program, though the incremental savings in the 2017 second half will be relatively small. The company anticipates that almost all of the expected additional £20 million (approximately $26.4 million) of annual targeted savings will be delivered in 2018-2020.



For more information, visit www.vesuvius.com.