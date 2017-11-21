Superior Graphite Receives Century Award

Superior Graphite recently received the Century Award from the Family Business Center at Loyola University Chicago’s Quinlan School of Business. The annual awards program recognizes Illinois-based family businesses that have demonstrated a strong commitment to family business, contributions to industry and community, and innovative business practices and strategies. This year’s award winners were honored at an awards gala on November 16 at The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.

“We are both honored and humbled to have been chosen by the esteemed panel to receive this prestigious Loyola Family Business Center Century award,” said Edward Carney, president and CEO.

Superior Graphite is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The company was founded in 1917 by William J. Carney and started with a graphite mine in Alabama. Today, led by Carney, a fourth-generation company executive, Superior Graphite has multiple locations globally and continues to carry on a tradition of innovation, ingenuity, and customer focus.

For more information, visit www.superiorgraphite.com. The Loyola Family Business center can be found online at www.luc.edu/quinlan/fbc.