Banaszek Named Sales Manager for Charles Ross & Son

Charles Ross & Son Co. recently appointed Christine Banaszek its new sales manager. Banaszek joined Ross in 2005 as an application engineer in inside sales at the corporate headquarters in Hauppauge, N.Y. She also worked at the company’s Test & Development Center as part of the technical services group and published articles and white papers on mixing and blending technologies. She holds a degree in chemical engineering.

