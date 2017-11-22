CUSTOM MILLING & CONSULTING: Large-Batch Double-Planetary Mixer

Custom Milling & Consulting, Inc. (CMC) recently expanded its equipment line to include large-volume, production-size double-planetary mixers. As the demand for processing equipment that can handle high-viscosity materials in large batch sizes continues to grow, CMC’s team engineered a new line of mixers and ram presses.

The first machine to be completed is the DPM-700, an explosion-proof, vacuum-capable, all-stainless double-planetary mixer fitted with twisted gate blades. The unit is reportedly able to process batch sizes of 140-600 L and can be customized to include features such as PLC controls, jacketed tanks, straight gate blades, side walls scarpers, vacuum capabilities, and more.

Every mixer is reportedly equipped with precision machined tanks, which allow for close clearances among the blades and between the blades and the tank wall. The result is a high rate of shear that occurs as each blade rotates on its own axis while orbiting around the tank. The combination of these close tolerances with the coverage created by the orbiting of the rotating blades quickly yields high-quality mixes and dispersions, according to the company.

In addition, a ram press with double-seal technology is available. The platen on the ram press was engineered with a double o-ring seal that fits snuggly against the tank walls. This tight fit and smooth operating hydraulic cylinder reportedly ensure that users experience minimal product waste due to product bypassing.

