HarbisonWalker Announces Executive Appointments

HarbisonWalker International (HWI) recently announced two new members of its senior leadership team. Ross Wilkin has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO) and corporate treasurer, and Michael Werner has been named senior vice president, Commercial and corporate officer.



“We’re very excited to welcome Ross and Mike to HWI as key members of our senior leadership team,” said Carol Jackson, chairman and CEO. “Both possess a results-driven mindset, depth of experience and an intense desire to make positive contributions; all of which will have an immediate impact on the continuous improvement of our business. Ross and Mike’s respective expertise and proven track records in the manufacturing sector will support initiatives across the company to ultimately benefit our customers.”

Wilkin comes to HWI from Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to that role, he was chief financial officer at Dynamics, Inc. Much of Wilkin’s career was spent with H.J. Heinz Co., where he held various positions of increasing responsibility. After progressing in various roles in North America, he became vice president and CFO for the company’s Australia and New Zealand organization.

Werner most recently led global commercial operations for Loparex, a leading global manufacturer of specialty coated release films and papers serving a range of industries. Previously, he spent 20 years at GE Plastics and Sabic in numerous domestic and global roles, where he progressed to become product general manager.

For more information, visit http://thinkhwi.com.