Use of Aerospace Composites is on the Rise

The global aerospace composites market is projected to reach $42.97 billion by 2022, increasing from $26.87 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.85%, according to a report available from MarketsandMarkets. Increasing use in commercial and military aircraft is the major factor fueling the growth of the aerospace composites market.

The use of aerospace composites in commercial aircraft has gained momentum during the past few decades. Up to 53% of the latest Airbus A350XWB is reportedly made using aerospace composite materials, compared to older aircraft models that used only 2-5% aerospace composites. The main reasons for the growing use of aerospace composites in commercial aircraft are weight reduction and high corrosion resistance. In addition, maintenance costs for aircraft manufactured using aerospace composites are lower compared to those with traditional materials.

Among fiber types, the carbon fiber composites segment is projected to lead the aerospace composites market during the forecast period in terms of both volume and value. Carbon fibers account for over 70% of the reinforcements used to manufacture aerospace composites across the globe. Carbon fiber composites are in demand due to their light weight, high inherent strength, weather-resistant finish, and available surface texture variety. As demand for carbon fiber composites increases across the globe, several companies are investing in setting up carbon fiber composite manufacturing plants in North America and Europe.

North America is the largest consumer of aerospace composites, and the North American aerospace composites market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. In addition to increasing demand, the presence of major aerospace manufacturers and the mass production of aerospace parts using aerospace composites are driving growth in the region.

