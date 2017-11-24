Wienerberger Wins Sustainability Reporting Award

Wienerberger AG recently announced that it has won a first-place 2017 Austrian Sustainability Reporting Award (ASRA) in the Sustainability Reports of Large Corporations category. “Being honored with the Austrian Sustainability Reporting Award is particularly gratifying, because it confirms us in our attitude that sustainable management is a natural and important part of our strategy,” said Heimo Scheuch, Wienerberger’s CEO. “In the construction and infrastructure sector, we have the opportunity to respond to global challenges, such as climate change, scarcity of resources, urbanization or demographic change, with smart solutions in all areas of the company and thus shape society accordingly. We believe that sustainable solutions require holistic thinking and action.”

Wienerberger’s strategy is reportedly based on both financial and non-financial criteria in order to ensure sustainable growth. The company’s program, which it calls the Wienerberger Sustainability Roadmap 2020, has been derived from a comprehensive analysis of relevant stakeholder groups. It contains clear goals and sets out the main fields of action for Wienerberger, including environmental and social aspects in production, sustainable products, supply chain aspects, and social and societal engagement.

Key figures are reported transparently every year. For example, in 2016 Wienerberger was able to reduce its specific energy consumption by 1.3% compared to the previous year, and its specific CO 2 emissions in ceramic production by as much as 3.3%. The accident frequency rate was reduced by 18% and the accident severity rate by 16%.

“Occupational safety and the health of all employees are paramount,” said Scheuch. Our goal is to achieve zero accidents throughout the Group every year.”

The ASRA jury was reportedly particularly impressed with the qualitative aspects of the current report and the presentation of sustainability management. Special mention was made of the comprehensive and transparently communicated quantitative objectives, the excellent presentation of the key figures and the value chain, the materiality matrix and the roadmap, and the involvement of the stakeholders.

“We are consistently working to implement our Sustainability Roadmap 2020,” said Christine Paschoalique, Corporate Sustainability officer. “When reporting on it, we deliberately focus on the essential facts and omit general statements or pictures. This is how the current Sustainability Report transparently communicates where Wienerberger stands on the way to the future.”

For more information, visit www.wienerberger.com.