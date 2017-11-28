Parrish Named President and CEO of Blasch Precision Ceramics

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc. recently announced that Jack Parrish has been named president and CEO. Parrish has been with the company since 1998 and has been responsible for the integration and execution of Blasch’s management and operating systems, leading the company into new areas of growth and innovation.

“Jack’s promotion to president and CEO fulfills an important transition for Blasch, as Jack has earned this promotion through his dedication and execution of his duties in his previous roles as CFO, executive VP, and most recently president and COO,” said Dave Bobrek, executive chairman and former CEO.

For more information, visit www.blaschceramics.com.