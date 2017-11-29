Forterra Reports Strong Results, Increased Brick Capacity

Forterra plc recently provided a trading update covering the period from July 1-October 31, 2017. According to the company, trading in the period has continued to be underpinned by good activity levels in the new-build residential sector, resulting in double-digit growth of brick and aggregate block volumes for the 10 months to October 2017 compared with the same period last year. Overall revenue for the 10-month period was 12% ahead of last year, excluding the Bison acquisition.



Forterra completed its acquisition of the trade and certain assets of Bison Manufacturing Ltd, in September 2017. The integration of the business, which includes the transfer of certain product lines between the two existing Forterra precast concrete facilities and the new Bison facility in order to improve efficiency and maximize potential, is progressing to plan. Forterra’s precast concrete business has been rebranded as Bison Precast, recognizing the strength of the Bison brand in the marketplace.



Following the completion of the investment project at Forterra’s Claughton brick facility in Lancashire, which resulted in increased capacity of over 5 million brick per year, production commenced in the second half. A kiln at the nearby Accrington facility has been relit, and the plant is expected to build up to full production utilizing both kilns during 2018.

For more information, visit www.forterraplc.co.uk.