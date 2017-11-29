Morgan Partners with FZSoNick on Sustainable Energy Storage

A global partnership between Morgan Advanced Materials and Switzerland-based FZSoNick is utilizing new materials to help store and harness excess energy generated from renewable sources. The two businesses have partnered on a long-term project to manufacture modular energy storage solutions for use globally in residential housing, large energy grid support systems and light commercial vehicles. These solutions are being used to supply, manage and store energy without the need for maintenance, granting communities and businesses greater independence from national grid networks.

FZSoNick manufactures the systems using sodium nickel chloride batteries, a technology that is reportedly relatively new to the market. Not only is this material in good supply, but its high energy density characteristics, along with its fully recyclable properties, result in storage systems that are highly sustainable.

At the heart of these systems are modular batteries containing interconnecting beta-alumina tubes, with high-grade 95% alumina collars developed by Morgan Advanced Materials. These are thin-walled square sections of ceramic tubing, which perform as solid beta-alumina solid electrolyte (BASE). This is a fast ion conductor material when utilized as a membrane in a type of molten salt (sodium nickel chloride) electrochemical cell. The latter system has an improved lifecycle, can run at a large operational temperature range and can fully discharge without damage when compared to lithium ion cells. This material integration provides high electrical and thermal insulation, chemical stability, and high levels of metallization for the efficient electrical connection of cells for power storage.

“Our international partnership with FZSoNick in Switzerland is proving hugely successful, prompting us to increase our manufacturing output,” said Chris Paine, Business Development manager with Morgan’s Technical Ceramics business. “By collaborating with FZSoNick, which is a recognized leader, and working closely with them on materials innovation, we have been able to develop modular cell battery systems which are more sustainable and environmentally friendly than any other on the market, prompting demand from residential, light commercial vehicles, and power station markets. We can only see this partnership growing even further as the world continues to embrace alternative forms of energy.”

For more information, visit www.morganadvancedmaterials.com or www.fzsonick.com.