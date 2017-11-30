Crude Steel Production Increases Nearly 6% in October 2017

World crude steel production for the 66 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 145.3 Mt in October 2017, a 5.9% increase compared to October 2016. Production levels included:

Brazil—3 Mt, up 3.9% compared to October 2016

China—72.4 Mt, up 6.1%

France—1.4 Mt, up 1.6%

India—8.6 Mt, up 5.3%

Italy—2.3 Mt, up 6.1%

Japan—9 Mt, down 1%

Spain—1.3 Mt, up 11.9%

Turkey—3.3 Mt, up 11.1%

U.S.—7 Mt, up 12%

The crude steel capacity utilization ratio of the 66 countries in October 2017 was 73%. This is 3.0 percentage points higher than October 2016 and 0.6 percentage points lower compared to September 2017.

For more information, visit www.worldsteel.org.