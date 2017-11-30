Crude Steel Production Increases Nearly 6% in October 2017
The crude steel capacity utilization ratio of the 66 countries in October 2017 was 73%.
World crude steel production for the 66 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 145.3 Mt in October 2017, a 5.9% increase compared to October 2016. Production levels included:
Brazil—3 Mt, up 3.9% compared to October 2016
China—72.4 Mt, up 6.1%
France—1.4 Mt, up 1.6%
India—8.6 Mt, up 5.3%
Italy—2.3 Mt, up 6.1%
Japan—9 Mt, down 1%
Spain—1.3 Mt, up 11.9%
Turkey—3.3 Mt, up 11.1%
U.S.—7 Mt, up 12%
The crude steel capacity utilization ratio of the 66 countries in October 2017 was 73%. This is 3.0 percentage points higher than October 2016 and 0.6 percentage points lower compared to September 2017.
For more information, visit www.worldsteel.org.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.