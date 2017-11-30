Schulz to Leave Rolls-Royce for New Role at Airbus

Airbus has appointed Eric Schulz chief of Sales, Marketing & Contracts for the company’s Commercial Aircraft business. In this function, he will join Airbus at the end of January 2018 and will report to Tom Enders, CEO. Schulz comes from Rolls-Royce, where he has been serving as president of Civil Aerospace since January 2016. At Airbus, he will succeed John Leahy, who has been at the helm of the Commercial Aircraft’s Sales organization since 1994.

“We are glad to have Eric Schulz joining our team,” said Enders. “He has broad international experience in the aerospace industry, a deep understanding of airline operations and aero engines, as well as a proven track record in building and effectively leading organizations in complex environments. This combination of skills and experience makes Eric the right pick to succeed John Leahy at a critical juncture of our company’s development.”

Leahy joined Airbus in 1985 from Piper Aircraft in the U.S. and will retire after 33 years of service. More than 16,000 aircraft were sold under his leadership, accounting for 90% of all Airbus aircraft ever sold. Leahy will remain with Airbus for a few months’ transition period with his successor.

“There are not enough words to express the gratitude I feel for John Leahy both on a professional and personal level,” said Enders. “His contribution to Airbus’ commercial aircraft business is epic. His relentless efforts, his vision and his dedication were key factors in propelling the company from an industry underdog to a world leader. No matter how hard the challenge, I have never seen John give up on anything. His tremendous fighting spirit and his unwavering loyalty to the Airbus flag have made him an inspiration for many, including me. He has become a good personal friend and I wish him a restful and well-deserved retirement.”

According to Rolls-Royce, the search for a replacement for Schulz has begun. While he will remain with Rolls-Royce until the end of 2017 to help ensure operational execution of the Civil Aerospace business, he will not be involved in strategic or commercial discussions concerning airframe or airline customers. Pending the arrival of a permanent successor, Chris Young, in his current role as director, Programmes-Civil Aerospace, will take on immediate responsibility for commercial and strategic matters within Civil Aerospace, reporting on these matters to Warren East, chief executive.

“I would like to thank Eric for his valuable support and leadership over the past seven years,” said East. “He has laid the foundations for our future success, and all of us at Rolls-Royce wish him the very best in his new role.”

Schulz started his career in 1986 with Aerospatiale-Sogerma and has since held numerous senior management positions in companies like UTA, Air France, AOM, Air Liberté-British Airways, Goodrich, EADS and Rolls-Royce. He holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Geneva Engineering School and in aeronautical engineering from Paris’ ESTA Engineering and Technology School.

