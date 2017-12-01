NEC SCHOTT Components to Become Fully Owned SCHOTT Subsidiary

SCHOTT recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with its current joint venture partner, NEC Corp., to purchase the remaining shares in the NEC SCHOTT Components Corp. joint venture. With the acquisition of NEC’s 49% share, the joint venture will become a fully owned SCHOTT subsidiary. The transaction is expected to be concluded by the end of the year.



Based in Minakuchi, NEC SCHOTT Components is reportedly one of Japan’s leading electronic component manufacturers for glass-to-metal seals and thermal fuses. Key applications for these products include electronic devices, consumer electronics, the automotive industry and optoelectronics. NEC SCHOTT Components was founded in 2000 and employs around 190 people.



For more information, visit www.schott.com.