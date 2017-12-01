MoistTech Reaches Milestone, Moves to New Facility

MoistTech Corp.™ recently announced that it has installed over 50,000 near-infrared (NIR) industrial moisture measurement gauges to date. The technology reportedly has the ability to combine multiple constituents to adjust to specific needs, including the measurement of moisture, fat/oil, coating thickness, hot melts and glues, allowing operating personnel to make immediate adjustments based on real-time measurements.

The company also announced its move to a new 8,000-sq-foot facility at 6408 Parkland Dr., Ste. 104, Sarasota, FL 34243. The larger office space accommodates the company’s growing sales team, marketing efforts, lab and sample testing facilities, and calibration department.

Moisture measurement and control is a critical parameter of many manufacturing processes, as it affects the outcome of a finished product and allows for reduction in cost, energy, wasted materials, water usage, dust prevention, and more. According to MoistTech, its IR-3000 gauge allows instant, non-contact, continuous measurement throughout the process to ensure a quality finished product. The gauge is insensitive to material variations such as particle size, material height, and color, providing continuous, reliable readings with zero maintenance and a one-time calibration with a non-drift optical design.

For more information, visit www.moisttech.com.