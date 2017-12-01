Grinding Alumina Nuclear Rod Spacers

Nuclear fuel spacer grid assemblies serve to maintain the appropriate spacing between fuel rods in reactor cores, preventing rod vibration and providing support. Alumina’s mechanical strength, high-temperature resistance and thermal shock resistance make it an ideal material for the small tubes that serve as rod spacers. One advanced ceramic manufacturer recently sought to improve its grinding process, as the consistency and reliability of these alumina rod spacers are of the utmost importance.

“The length of the tubes is critical to the efficiency of the fuel rod,” says John Bannayan, president of precision grinding solutions provider Glebar Co. “The components need to be processed at a high production rate with the length verified for all parts. The biggest challenge was how to handle this delicate ceramic material, as it is susceptible to chipping.”



Finding a Solution

The ceramic manufacturer turned to Glebar’s DD-7 double-disc grinder, which was configured with servo-driven spindle slides with 0.1-micron linear glass scale feedback to the motion controller. All slide components are mounted on a solid granite bed for stability and vibration dampening. The final result is a seemingly simple machine design, where a vibratory bowl feeder feeds the components to a conveyor that loads and clamps them on a fixture mounted on a precision motorized slide. The part is shuttled between the grinding wheels, which grind the material off and qualify the length. As the part is removed from the grinding wheels, two probes measure the length of the part and compensate for size variation as the part is ejected onto an exit conveyor.

Selecting the appropriate grinding wheel composition is crucial for achieving the alumina spacer’s perpendicularity of better than 5 microns. Abrasives are designed to efficiently remove material while exposing the grit that is performing the removal to a sharper layer underneath, maintaining the cutting efficiency of the abrasive over time. In this application, diamond wheels were used to grind the alumina, with a lead-in shape allowing the component to be gently introduced to the abrasive section of the wheel, progressively removing the material in a controlled yet efficient fashion.



Fixturing Mode

The opposing grinding wheel spindles are one part of the equation, ensuring that the component’s length is maintained and under control. Fixturing the part before it is ground is equally important, as this step maintains and guarantees the spacer’s squareness. The perpendicularity of the X-Y-Z axis is designed to make certain that high-volume production can be performed with the confidence of maintaining very tight part tolerances.

The DD-7 can be configured in three fixturing modes, depending on the application, part shape and required degree of automation. In this case, the alumina tubes were perpendicularly ground using the unit’s fixture mode of operation.



Automation and Controls

As machining skillsets become harder to find, nuances related to machine setup need to be designed into software controls to further simplify setup and control. Glebar’s touchscreen controls are designed internally to streamline that interaction and remove the risk of making off-spec components due to an inadequate setup. The goal is to shield machine operators from the intricacies of setting up a high-precision machine using intelligent software, allowing a low-skilled person to produce high-precision components simply.

In this case, gauge probes measuring the length of the alumina components after the grinding process and automatically adjusting for size variation are used to make the process as seamless and fluid as possible. In addition, data can be acquired from the machine for offline process analysis and operational monitoring. With open platform communications (OPC) installed on all Glebar machines and Ethernet connectivity as the standard method of adding the machine tool as a node on a network, remote diagnosis and data acquisition become simple tasks and lay the foundation for future Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) implementation.

“Glebar recently upgraded its double-disc machine to include an EtherCAT fieldbus-based control system used across our product line,” says Bannayan. “This increases design flexibility and scalability of the build by using distributed I/O, automation elements, and inspection add-ons, ultimately offering the end user a tailored solution specific to their application.”

In addition to these changes, Glebar has adopted a more rigid granite base for the DD-7 for reduced vibration and to provide thermal stability. The upgraded interface software successfully met the client’s specific requirements, encompassing easy-to-use controls for all peripheral attachments. For example, the bowl feeder and in-line inspection were deployed to automatically adjust for size variation, further improving the machine’s accuracy and repeatability.



Editor’s note: The components shown are for illustrative purposes only and are not the actual alumina spacers discussed in the article.