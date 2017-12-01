Resolving Manufacturing Issues with Document Management Software

Whenever ceramic manufacturers face challenges, they face opportunities of equal import. One technology that can help transform these challenges into opportunities is document management software (DMS), which helps provide manufacturers with the competitive edge they need to survive.



Multiple Challenges

Recent advances in technology, as well as population changes, have led to large-scale changes in the manufacturing industry, many of which pose multiple challenges for manufacturing companies.



High-Stakes Competition

Manufacturers are investigating bleeding-edge methods of gaining control over their competitors, because the industry is full of competitive uncertainties. This makes it difficult to implement data-informed decisions that will work for the organization. Finding a way to reduce the amount of time a manufacturer spends on processes and reducing the number of steps in its document workflow will give them a competitive advantage.



Workers’ Skillset

Skilled manufacturing workers are becoming an increasingly scarce commodity. Due to this phenomenon, the challenge for manufacturers has become developing their own ways to train and increase the skills of the workers themselves.

One of the ways manufacturing companies can devote more time and money to training employees is by finding more efficient ways to manage their information—a concept that hinges most simply on using documentation technologies to improve workflow. Although a lack of skilled workers is cited as a common issue in manufacturing, a creative way to resolve this issue is to free up the resources necessary for manufacturers to provide employees with the training they need to become skilled. Not only is this a creative way to impact ROI, it fosters a sense of employee loyalty to the company, reducing the likelihood that they will be lured to a new opportunity with a competing company.



Inventory Report Mistakes

Inventory discrepancies and keeping documentation straight are always a challenge for paper-based manufacturers, no matter how great the attempts to organize the inventories. Document management software provides the organizational bandwidth manufacturing companies need to keep documentation straight while preventing issues like routing mistakes and document duplication errors.



Improving Information Management

Data and the insight it contains are now a common byproduct of all business transactions. The trick for most manufacturers is finding a way to efficiently leverage all of this information. Sales statistics, demographic information, geographical sales numbers, cost of transportation, cost of materials and employee information make for a lot of paper-based throughput in the manufacturing process.

Eric Auschitzky, Markus Hammer and Agesan Rajagopaul of McKinsey & Co. have stated, “Most companies collect vast troves of process data but typically use them only for tracking purposes, not as a basis for improving operations. For these players, the challenge is to invest in the systems and skill sets that will allow them to optimize their use of existing process information—for instance, centralizing or indexing data from multiple sources so they can be analyzed more easily.”1

In order to properly manage all of the big data coming through the manufacturing industry, it is important for manufacturers to invest in a good system that can properly organize, analyze and present the information in a usable format. This is likely the best way for manufacturing companies to get ahead of the curve.

Manufacturers can automate paper-based processes through a DMS to increase efficiency and more effectively direct the labor of workers. In addition to mitigating opportunity costs, manufacturers can address some very real security risks through by using a DMS.

DMS provides a variety of benefits for businesses in the manufacturing industry, including streamlining work processes, increasing workflow, and enabling employees to reduce their frustration and work more effectively and efficiently. DMS digitizes and organizes files, allowing employees to easily find the documents they need with a few simple keystrokes, and to a much greater extent than one could leverage with a typical Windows folder structure. It also automates many redundant processes at the document level, such as inputting similar information, and it saves time by functioning as a records manager that manufacturers can keep off the payroll.

Templates are available to help employees easily replicate and mass-apply document storage structures across various points of the system. Altogether, DMS allows employees to reduce their workload and tend to other needed tasks.



Choosing a DMS Solution

When choosing the right DMS solution, it’s important to look for a few essential features. DMS should help manufacturers comply with regulations in their industry, as well as with internal policies, by providing audit tracking and reporting, user-access controls, and document-retention policies. It should also smoothly integrate with existing software programs that the business already uses.

DMS should enable employees to work collaboratively and share and access files and documents. A cloud-based DMS system can be particularly beneficial in this regard, as it enables users to access and share files and documents no matter their location. This is especially useful for businesses with multiple locations and offices.

For more information, visit www.efilecabinet.com.

Reference

1. Auschitzky, Eric; Hammer, Markus; and Rajagopaul, Agesan, “How Big Data Can Improve Manufacturing,” July 2014, www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/operations/our-insights/how-big-data-can-improve-manufacturing.