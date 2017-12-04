Thousands of Professionals Gather at the 2017 Chem Show

The 2017 Chem Show recently welcomed more than 5,100 registered industry professionals to the Javits Center in New York City. Plant managers, executives, engineers, equipment manufacturers and other industry personnel across a broad range of chemical process industries (CPI) gathered for the three-day event to put the future of processing technology on display, and learn and share new ways to optimize their plant operations.

“The theme of the show this year focused heavily on the evolution of the CPI,” said Clay Stevens, manager of the Chem Show. “The world is quickly becoming more connected. We’re seeing how this is changing the way the industry operates, and how things like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and innovative new technologies are emerging to improve productivity, increase efficiency, cut costs, reduce waste and help companies be more sustainable. Between the equipment on display, seminars, rapid-fire technology sessions and discussions with exhibiting technical experts, every Chem Show visitor should leave with at least one new way to save money, save energy, save time, and improve their process business.”

During the three days the show was held, exhibitors led 39 free Best Practices and Technology Seminars to provide answers to the practical challenges that chemical engineers and plant managers face every day, linking new technologies and solutions to products and services on the Show floor. Seminars dove into a variety of trends and innovations, covering topics including using interactive operations software to improve communication and information sharing plant-wide; reducing maintenance costs, optimizing workflow processes, and improving overall efficiency with predictive modeling software; and implementing new technologies to improve plant safety, to name a few.

In addition to the well-attended seminar sessions where attendees were given a glimpse into what’s coming next for processing technology, attendees took advantage of the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the 279 exhibiting companies from around the world and talk to product experts who designed and/or built much of the equipment on display, ask questions and find ways to customize products to meet their needs. Attendees were also able to see live demos and experience products first-hand for a better understanding of the technologies and solutions available.

The 2019 Show will take place November 19-21 at the Javits Center in New York City. For more information, visit www.chemshow.com.