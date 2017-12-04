Kyocera to Expand Medical Product Development

Kyocera Corp. recently announced plans to expand operations at its Medical Development Center, which opened in Japan’s Shiga Prefecture at the company’s Shiga Yasu Plant in April 2017. The new Medical Development Center integrates medical product manufacturing and R&D operations for Kyocera to aid in future innovations such as wearable and implantable devices.

To maximize synergies in device-related businesses, Kyocera Medical Corp., a former wholly owned subsidiary, was merged into Kyocera Corp. in April. As part of the consolidation, Kyocera is combining three Japan-based manufacturing operations for medical devices into the Shiga Yasu Plant. Through the integration, as well as the establishment of the Medical Development Center, the company aims to unify manufacturing and R&D operations, and expand business in health and medical markets.

The company is increasing its development team and accelerating the development of medical products such as wearable and implantable devices by leveraging its expertise as a producer of components. Recent Kyocera developments include a miniaturized blood-flow sensor, as well as earbuds with this sensor built in. With the earbuds, the company is developing applications such as monitoring health conditions while listening to music, and is also promoting the development of new devices utilizing the blood-flow sensor.

The company is also engaged in a collaborative project with Kyoto University and Osaka University to develop a new cochlear implant. In addition, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., a subsidiary that offers information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, recently launched joint research with the University of Tsukuba to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) system capable of detecting skin diseases by analyzing digital images of a patient’s skin.

