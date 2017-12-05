Multiple Applications Driving Growth for Glass Fiber Market

The global glass fiber market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7% from 2017-2021, according to a market study recently released by Technavio. In 2016, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share and will continue to do so during the forecast period. Major application segments include construction, transportation, consumer products and wind turbines.

The construction industry exhibits the highest demand for glass fibers, as they are increasingly used as composites in building materials. Glass fiber-reinforced concrete (GFRC) is produced by embedding short glass fibers in a mixture of sand, cement, water, and other admixtures.

“GFRC is highly preferred as it is lightweight, fire resistant, anti-corrosive, and exhibits excellent strength,” said Kurva Samba Sivudu, glass and ceramics research analyst. “Cementitious material in GFRC transfers the load to the glass fibers and protects the buildings from environmental damage. Laminated glass fiber reinforced composites are widely used in structural applications.”

Glass fibers are widely used in the transportation industry (cars, buses, trucks and modes of water transport) because of their low weight and high strength. Transportation industries are increasingly using glass fiber reinforced plastics for vehicle lightweighting in order to maximize fuel efficiency.

“Micro-sized fragments of glass fibers are popularly used as composites in vehicles to increase fuel efficiency and lubrication of engines and hydraulic braking systems,” said Sivudu. “Filters made of glass fibers improve thermal stability, porosity, and dimensional stability, thereby making vehicles weather resistant.”

In the consumer products sector, glass fiber is used for applications such as electronics, home furniture, leisure, sporting goods and others. Glass fiber composites increase products’ durability and shelf life and are increasingly used in sporting goods such as golf clubs, fishing rods, archery bows, and racquets.

