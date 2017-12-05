RHI Magnesita Acquires Agellis Group

RHI Magnesita recently announced its acquisition of 100% of the shares of Agellis Group AB, located in Lund, Sweden. Agellis Group specializes in advanced electromagnetic detection systems, as well as infrared (IR) technology. The transaction reportedly closed on October 13, 2017.

According to RHI Magnesita, its purchase of Agellis is a part of its “Ladle to Mould” strategy to extend its product range with advanced measurement technology for both steel and non-ferrous plants. Agellis’ products reportedly help optimize the molten metal production processes, thus increasing yield, improving quality, reducing maintenance and assisting safety in production plants.

“The acquisition of Agellis Group fits perfectly into our strategic pillar of being the top solution provider with an extensive portfolio based on innovative technologies and digitalization,” said Stefan Borgas, CEO.

The Agellis team, including management, will continue to operate out of Lund, Sweden, as part of RHI Magnesita’s System & Advanced Technologies unit. The operational and financial integration of Agellis is expected to be finished by the end of 2017.

“We at Agellis Group are looking forward to this next step, focusing on company growth through RHI Magnesita’s expansive network and accelerated product development,” said Patrik Bloemer, CEO of Agellis Group.

