Corning Expands Manufacturing of Valor Glass in New York

Corning Inc. recently announced an investment in Corning Valor™ Glass that will create 185 new jobs and support more than 380 jobs overall in the Southern Tier of New York. The new jobs will be located at the Corning Innovation Support Center (CISC) in Big Flats and at Corning’s Research and Development Facility at Sullivan Park in Erwin. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Corning’s investment during a visit at Sullivan Park, hosted by Wendell P. Weeks, Corning chairman, CEO and president.

“Corning has been a beacon of enterprise and innovation for decades, and this new expansion builds on our efforts to spur development and job growth for the Southern Tier,” Cuomo said. “By working with local leaders and the Regional Economic Development Council, our strategic Southern Tier Soaring plan is putting the region on the right track and giving Corning the tools and confidence to grow and expand their world-class products in the region.”

Corning has been awarded incentives from Empire State Development, New York State’s chief economic development agency, in the form of a $6 million capital grant through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative to purchase manufacturing equipment and make infrastructure improvements; and tax credits through the Excelsior program. Developing and manufacturing Valor Glass in the Southern Tier is part of Corning’s plan announced in July to invest $500 million and create 1,000 new U.S. jobs. To further support the production and delivery of Valor Glass, Corning will also add jobs in the future at an existing facility in Vineland, New Jersey, and at a location in the Southeast United States.

“Valor Glass was invented right here in the Southern Tier, so it is only fitting our first significant manufacturing operation be located here,” Weeks said. “Thanks to the Southern Tier strategic plan and Governor Cuomo’s ongoing investment in this region through initiatives like the Upstate Revitalization Funding program, I believe the future of our community is brighter than ever.”

