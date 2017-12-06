SCHOTT Electronic Packaging: Glass-to-Aluminum Seals

SCHOTT Electronic Packaging in Landshut, Germany, a division of SCHOTT AG, has reportedly developed a solution to mitigate electrolyte dry-out in capacitors for long-term and reliable high-level performance. Drawing on over 75 years of experience in glass-to-metal sealing (GTMS), SCHOTT is introducing new capabilities to produce glass-to-aluminum (GTAS®) seals.

Polymer materials are often used to seal capacitor terminals. The organic nature of polymers makes them susceptible to deterioration to a brittle state over time, resulting in loss of gas-tightness. Moisture is then able to permeate the compromised polymer seal, which causes electrolyte evaporation and significant power capacity losses.

The solution to electrolyte leakage lies in the capacitor lids. “By replacing seals made from polymers or other organic compounds with specialty glass materials, capacitor terminals can be hermetically sealed into the aluminum lids,” said Helmut Hartl, head of R&D. “Creating a completely gas-tight glass-to-aluminum sealed barrier at the pin seal points protects the capacitor from moisture intrusion, eliminating the potential for electrolyte dry-out.”

In addition to support for capacitor reliability and longevity, GTAS technology reportedly offers nearly boundless customization possibilities. The leak-tight, glass-sealed lids are suitable for a wide range of applications, including radial, axial, snap-in, supercapacitors, and electric double-layer types, all in both small and large can sizes.

As a standard in many harsh-environment, safety-critical applications for decades, hermetic glass seals offer a host of benefits beyond the prevention of electrolyte loss in aluminum capacitors. Glass-to-metal seals are capable of withstanding environments with temperatures of -40°C to 150°C without issue, and in some cases even farther. The leak-tight nature of glass seals allows for the development of standard size or even smaller units with much higher capacitance. This benefit also results in an increase in both shelf life and overall longevity of the capacitor.

“This is an exciting period for capacitor development,” said Hartl. “We see every day the continued growth of next-generation power applications that rely on them, including electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. GTAS technology comes at a perfect time to support even more reliable, long-lasting electrical storage performance in sectors shaping the future of our day-to-day lives.”

For more information, visit www.schott.com.