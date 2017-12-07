Telcobots Will Save $1.2 Billion for their Telco Masters by 2022

New-wave telecommunications company (telco) virtual assistants, or “telcobots,” are emerging as telcos increasingly start to adopt artificial intelligence to improve their customer services, according to a recent report from ABI Research. While telcos are currently prioritizing these virtual assistants primarily to improve customer engagements and consequently reduce churn rates, they are also positioning themselves to compete directly with the Siris, Cortanas and Alexas of the web-scale giants. ABI Research forecasts that the virtual assistants will enable telcos to save $1.2 billion on customer care management by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% over the next five years.

This is particularly impressive given that telcos were not the early adopters of virtual assistants. “The recent introduction of virtual assistants in customer service signifies the level of urgency within telcos to start emphasizing the importance of customer relationships and customer care management, something they have been taking for granted for decades,” said Sarju Vasavada, industry analyst. “Case in point, Vodafone released TOBi, a virtual assistant to address their customer service woes after being fined £4.6 million (approximately $6.2 million) by UK regulators Ofcom for falsely charging more than 10,000 pay-as-you-go customers for top-up credit. They also had a record-breaking number of customer complaints until TOBi stepped in.”

Telcobots now assist customers with a variety of issues ranging from basic account inquiries to SIM purchases, service troubleshooting and technical settings. Several telcos are leveraging AI and NLP heavyweights, including IBM Watson, Nuance, LivePerson, and IPsoft or are building technology in-house. For example, Telefónica is developing its Aura digital chatbot for 2018, and DT’s Tinka is already averaging 50,000 customers in Austria every month. However, the most important point is that telcos are realizing the advantages and benefits of adding virtual assistants to their arsenal for customer service delivery and are aggressive in introducing them throughout their footprint.

AI investments by telcos will reach $14 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 22.4%, according to ABI. The fruits of early AI investments by TIER I telcos are beginning to grow, with Orange and SK Telecom both announcing the release of their multi-talented chatbots, Djingo, and Nugu, respectively, in early 2018.

“Telcos are slowly but steadily getting ready for prime time,” said Vasavada. “We are bullish on telcos making this ‘next-gen’ leap within next five years.”

For more information, visit www.abiresearch.com.