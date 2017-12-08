Ceramic Industry NewsCeramic Industry TopicsRaw and Processed Materials

Imerys Acquires Brazilian Calcium Carbonate Producer Micron-Ita

According to Imerys, the acquisition strengthens its presence in Brazil by opening up its portfolio to new dynamic market applications.

December 8, 2017
Imerys recently announced that it has completed its acquisition of Brazil-based Micron-Ita Indústria e Comércio de Minerais Ltda., a producer of micronized ground calcium carbonates for polymer applications. Micron-Ita generates a revenue of approximately €16 million (approximately $18.9 million).

According to Imerys, the acquisition strengthens its presence in Brazil by opening up its portfolio to new dynamic market applications (e.g., PVC compounds, roofing linings and profiles, pipes and fittings). The business will be consolidated in Imerys’ Carbonates division, which is part of the Energy Solutions & Specialties business group.

For more information, visit www.imerys.com. Micron-Ita can be found online at www.micron-ita.com.br.

