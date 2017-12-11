SOFC Market Projected to Top $1 Billion by 2025

According to a report available from Research and Markets, the global solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market is estimated at $403.4 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.88% to reach $ 1.1 billion by 2025. Government subsidies and fuel cell programs in the U.S., Japan, and Europe represent the major driving factor for market growth. High capital cost and competition from other fuel cell technologies (e.g., protein exchange membrane fuel cells, PEMFCs) can hinder SOFC market growth.

The combined heat and power (CHP) sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SOFCs can be used for residential and commercial CHP applications and have an advantage over other technologies due to their high efficiency for power generation and low maintenance costs. Government programs in Japan and Europe for fuel cell-based installations are driving the growth of the CHP segment.

The market in North America is currently the largest market for SOFCs, followed by Asia-Pacific. High demand for the power generation segment for data centers and commercial and retail use is driving the market for SOFCs in North America.

