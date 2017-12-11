Kyocera Breaks Ground on New Structural Ceramic Plant in Japan

Kyocera Corp. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a manufacturing plant expansion in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan, where the company plans to double its production capacity for fine ceramic structural components. The expansion, scheduled for completion in October 2018, will bring a new building with 29,232 sq m (about 314,650 sq ft) of additional space. The new plant will produce fine ceramic structural components used mainly by companies that manufacture semiconductors or liquid-crystal displays (LCDs).

Kyocera anticipates rising demand for semiconductors and LCDs as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications boost demand for high-speed, high-volume data processing. The shift from hard-disk data storage to semiconductor memory and solid-state drives has increased demand for semiconductor processing equipment. In addition, the proliferation of high-definition (HD) display technology in TVs and smartphones has increased demand for the equipment used to manufacture flat-panel displays. Kyocera’s new plant will produce components used in key manufacturing processes for these and other high-precision products.

