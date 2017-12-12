Growth Expected in ASEAN Ceramics Market

The ASEAN ceramics market is anticipated to reach a market size of $69.08 billion by 2025, according to a recent report available from Research and Markets. (ASEAN nations include Brunei Darusallam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.) The growing construction industry and rising government spending on infrastructural development are expected to have positive impacts on market growth over the forecast period. The rising need for ceramic tile in restaurants, offices, malls and resorts will augment product demand growth over the next eight years.

The traditional ceramics segment is growing due to increasing demand for clay brick, tableware and porcelain tile. Advanced ceramics growth is expected to result from their capability to perform under extreme conditions in industries such as heavy machinery, automotive, energy, cutting tools, and defense.

Ceramic tile was the largest product segment for ASEAN ceramics in 2016, accounting for 25.5% of the ASEAN ceramic industry’s revenue. The number of construction projects is on the rise due to demand for residential infrastructure and building renovations, particularly in rapidly emerging countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

