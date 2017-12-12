RHI Magnesita Completes Merger Control Divestments

RHI Magnesita N.V. recently announced the completion of its merger control divestments for a consideration of €42.6 million (approximately $50.1 million). As previously disclosed, the European Commission approved the combination of RHI AG and Magnesita Refratarios S.A., subject to the divestment of: RHI AG’s entire dolomite business (including production and sale) in the European Economic Area, which concerned the production sites in Marone, Italy, and Lugones, Spain; and Magnesita’s production, sale, and related activities of magnesia-carbon bricks in the EEA, concentrated in Oberhausen, Germany.

In September, RHI AG and Magnesita agreed to sell these plants to INTOCAST Aktiengesellschaft Feuerfest-Produkte und Gießhilfsmittel for €42.6 million (~ $50.1 million). The disposal was subject to, among other conditions, buyer approval by the European Commission, which has been obtained. The proceeds from the sale will be used to further reduce the company’s net debt.

