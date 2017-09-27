Could Piezoelectrics Facilitate Traffic-Based Energy Recovery?

Piezoelectric ceramics are being looked at by researchers from Lancaster University in the UK as a material that would allow passing traffic to generate electricity. The prediction for embedding the smart material into the road is that energy will be harvested from the vibrations created by the passing cars. If this energy recovery solution is successful, it could help in saving the environment as well as taxpayers’ dollars in the long run.

Read the full article here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.