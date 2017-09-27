Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics

Could Piezoelectrics Facilitate Traffic-Based Energy Recovery?

If this energy recovery solution is successful, it could help in saving the environment as well as taxpayers’ dollars in the long run.

September 27, 2017
Piezoelectric ceramics are being looked at by researchers from Lancaster University in the UK as a material that would allow passing traffic to generate electricity. The prediction for embedding the smart material into the road is that energy will be harvested from the vibrations created by the passing cars. If this energy recovery solution is successful, it could help in saving the environment as well as taxpayers’ dollars in the long run.

Read the full article here.

