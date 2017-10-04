Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Fully Electric Yacht Debuts

The company responsible for bringing this design to life says that it is the lightest yacht ever due to its composite construction.

The world’s first fully electric yacht has reportedly been unveiled. Accepting dual 50-amp charging cables, the yacht can reportedly receive a full charge in under four hours, which is twice as fast as popular electric cars with the capability to be plugged in. The company responsible for bringing this design to life says that it is the lightest yacht ever due to its composite construction.

Read the full article here.

