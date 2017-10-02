Readers Drawn to Imerys Science and Technology Center

Susan107

Last week, Imerys' new Science and Technology Center drew the most reader attention.

October 2, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, Imerys’ new Science and Technology Center drew the most reader attention (Imerys Opens Science & Technology Center): “Imerys recently announced it has opened a new 30,000-sq-ft global Science and Technology Center in Suwanee, Ga. The facility, one of the company’s nine…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for September 24-30
1. Imerys Opens Science & Technology Center
2. Allied Mineral Announces Organizational Changes
3. Wienerberger to Acquire Clay Block Manufacturer Brenner
4. Opportunities Abound for Nanoceramic Powders
5. Oremovic to Lead Global HR for RHI-Magnesita second week at #5

