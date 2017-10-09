Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Brick and Structural Clay

Wienerberger Acquisition Jumps to Top Spot

Reader interest led Wienerberger’s acquisition of Brenner to jump from third to number one this week.

Top 5 2017
October 9, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Reader interest led Wienerberger’s acquisition of Brenner to jump from third to number one this week (Wienerberger to Acquire Clay Block Manufacturer Brenner): “Wienerberger AG recently announced its planned acquisition of Brenner, an Austria-based clay block manufacturer. Through this step, Wienerberger reportedly strengthens…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for October 1-7
1. Wienerberger to Acquire Clay Block Manufacturer Brenner #3 last week
2. SOFCs to Be a Major Focus of 2017 Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Expo
3. High Demand from Emerging Economies to Boost Bioceramics Market
4. SCHOTT Expands U.S. Pharma Vials Manufacturing Capacity
5. Audi to Use AGC Curved Display Cover Glass

