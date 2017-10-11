Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics

Grants Awarded for Study of Tritium Disposal

October 11, 2017
Joan Mantini
KEYWORDS ceramics in energy
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy University Research Program has awarded two grants in support of Clemson University’s research in nuclear energy. Kyle Brinkman received $800,000 in funding to research ways to dispose of tritium; his team will be experimenting with perovskite, a naturally occurring mineral to develop a membrane that would filter the tritium from the water. Luiz Jacobsohn received $250,000 for the funding of what is reportedly the first specialty microscope in South Carolina that could allow the research team to view ceramic materials using a technique called Raman spectroscopy.

