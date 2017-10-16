Readers Drawn to Ferro and Dip-Tech Participation at Vitrum

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were most drawn to the Vitrum-related highlights of Ferro and Dip-Tech (Ferro and Dip-Tech to Show Glass Printing Advancements at Vitrum): “As the first major European glass industry event since Ferro acquired Dip-Tech in August, Vitrum provides an opportunity for Ferro and Dip-Tech to showcase their expanded offering for flat glass. At the booth…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for October 8-14

1. Ferro and Dip-Tech to Show Glass Printing Advancements at Vitrum

2. SCHOTT Expands U.S. Pharma Vials Manufacturing Capacity #4 last week

3. Siemens Donates $30,000 to Hire Heroes USA

4. U.S. Silica to Build Second Frac Sand Facility in the Permian

5. Naturally Vitro Celebrates Tenth Anniversary