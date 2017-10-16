Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Decorating Ceramics

Readers Drawn to Ferro and Dip-Tech Participation at Vitrum

Last week, readers were most drawn to the Vitrum-related highlights of Ferro and Dip-Tech.

Top 5 2017
October 16, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS coatings / digital printing / expansion / general business / proppants / sustainability
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were most drawn to the Vitrum-related highlights of Ferro and Dip-Tech (Ferro and Dip-Tech to Show Glass Printing Advancements at Vitrum): “As the first major European glass industry event since Ferro acquired Dip-Tech in August, Vitrum provides an opportunity for Ferro and Dip-Tech to showcase their expanded offering for flat glass. At the booth…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for October 8-14
1. Ferro and Dip-Tech to Show Glass Printing Advancements at Vitrum
2. SCHOTT Expands U.S. Pharma Vials Manufacturing Capacity #4 last week
3. Siemens Donates $30,000 to Hire Heroes USA
4. U.S. Silica to Build Second Frac Sand Facility in the Permian
5. Naturally Vitro Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.