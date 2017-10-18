Ceramic-Based Pump Transfers Molten Metal for Renewable Power

A team of researchers at Georgia Tech’s Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering believes that molten metal could be the answer to storing energy more efficiently while helping solve a key issue in renewable power. The team is using a ceramic-based mechanical pump, which is reportedly able to operate at temperatures of more than 1,400°C, to transfer the hot liquids and turn them into energy conversion and storage systems.

