Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Ceramic-Based Pump Transfers Molten Metal for Renewable Power

The ceramic-based mechanical pump is reportedly able to operate at temperatures of more than 1,400°C.

October 18, 2017
Joan Mantini
KEYWORDS ceramics in energy / sustainability
A team of researchers at Georgia Tech’s Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering believes that molten metal could be the answer to storing energy more efficiently while helping solve a key issue in renewable power. The team is using a ceramic-based mechanical pump, which is reportedly able to operate at temperatures of more than 1,400°C, to transfer the hot liquids and turn them into energy conversion and storage systems.

Read the full article here

