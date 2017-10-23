Ferro Acquisitions Garner Massive Reader Interest

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were drawn in large numbers to news regarding Ferro’s recent coatings-related acquisitions (Two Acquisitions for Ferro Expand Ceramic Coatings Business): “Ferro Corp. recently announced that it is expanding its ceramic coatings business through two international acquisitions. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for October 15-21

1. Two Acquisitions for Ferro Expand Ceramic Coatings Business

2. GE Aviation Completes Testing of CMC-Based T901 Turboshaft Engine

3. Siemens Donates $30,000 to Hire Heroes USA second week at #3

4. AVX Acquires TS&C Division of TT Electronics

5. Morgan Advanced Materials Launches Metals and Joining Center