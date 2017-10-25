Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

New Combat Helmet to Increase Soldiers’ Safety

The helmets are being made using lightweight polyethylene composites and seamless molding technology.

October 25, 2017
Joan Mantini
Using advanced ceramics and special engineering, a new combat helmet has been designed to help reduce the impact of airborne threats in combat for soldiers. The helmets are being made using lightweight polyethylene composites and seamless molding technology. The new bullet-resistant helmet reportedly increases protection without adding weight to soldiers.

Read the full article here.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

