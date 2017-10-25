New Combat Helmet to Increase Soldiers’ Safety

Using advanced ceramics and special engineering, a new combat helmet has been designed to help reduce the impact of airborne threats in combat for soldiers. The helmets are being made using lightweight polyethylene composites and seamless molding technology. The new bullet-resistant helmet reportedly increases protection without adding weight to soldiers.
