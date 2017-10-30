Susan107

Ferro Acquisitions Continue to Dominate

Last week, readers were again most interested in Ferro's recent acquisitions.

October 30, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were again most interested in Ferro’s recent acquisitions (Two Acquisitions for Ferro Expand Ceramic Coatings Business): “Ferro Corp. recently announced that it is expanding its ceramic coatings business through two international acquisitions. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for October 22-28
1. Two Acquisitions for Ferro Expand Ceramic Coatings Business second week at #1
2. GE Aviation Completes Testing of CMC-Based T901 Turboshaft Engine second week at #2
3. Morgan Introduces Food-Safe Laboratory Porcelain
4. BC Partners to Acquire CeramTec
5. Wienerberger to Acquire Romania-Based Brikston

