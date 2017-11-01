Ceramic-Based Bauselite Strengthens Luxury Watches

Australian Advanced Manufacturing was recently initiated to produce the ceramic-based Bauselite components for Bausele’s luxury watches. The light, yet strong ceramic materials will be made at Flinders University campuses in Adelaide, South Australia, in support of Bausele’s goal to expand production for its high-quality watch components.
