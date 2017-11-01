Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics

Ceramic-Based Bauselite Strengthens Luxury Watches

The light, yet strong ceramic materials will be made at Flinders University campuses in Adelaide, South Australia.

November 1, 2017
Australian Advanced Manufacturing was recently initiated to produce the ceramic-based Bauselite components for Bausele’s luxury watches. The light, yet strong ceramic materials will be made at Flinders University campuses in Adelaide, South Australia, in support of Bausele’s goal to expand production for its high-quality watch components.

Read the full article here.

