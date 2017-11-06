Readers Drawn to Lexus’ Choice of AGC Glasswork

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Lexus’ decision to use AGC glasswork in its 2018 LS model drew the most reader interest last week (AGC’s Kiriko Glasswork Adopted in New Lexus LS Model): “AGC Asahi Glass recently announced that its Kiriko glasswork has been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC) to be fitted to the new Lexus LS model. The chemically strengthened glass with delicate…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for October 29 - November 6

1. AGC’s Kiriko Glasswork Adopted in New Lexus LS Model

2. Porcelanosa Opens New Showroom in Miami Design District

3. Wienerberger to Acquire Romania-Based Brikston #5 last week

4. RHI Magnesita Execs Celebrate Merger, Open London Stock Exchange

5. U.S. Silica Receives CI for the Texas Conservation Plan